3,700 remain without power in southern York County three days after severe storms

About 250 workers were repairing down wires in the area on Thursday, while many roads remained closed or partially blocked off.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — About 3,700 people remained without power Thursday afternoon in southern York County, three days after severe storms caused extensive damage.

About 250 workers were repairing down wires in the area on Thursday, while many roads remained closed or partially blocked off. Workers came from as far away as Ohio to assist in repairs, according to Met-Ed.

The severe weather broke 107 utility poles, according to Met-Ed. In addition to their work restoring electricity, each downed pole had to be visited by separate crews to restore internet and phone connection as well.

According to Met-Ed, 30,000 total customers were affected by Monday night’s storms. The company wrote in a statement,

“We appreciate the patience of our customers and thank them for hanging in there as we deal with this widespread and unprecedented damage to our York Count electric grid.”

Meanwhile, homeowners, local businesses and even churches came together to help one another cleanup debris littered on buildings and yards.

“They had a group get together and just go out and drive around and if anyone needed help, they would just stop and see if they could help clean up the branches or cut trees and stuff,” said Tyler Schuhly of Hopewell Township. “People are giving generators to neighbors, providing food. It’s just amazing how so much the community has just come together around this.”