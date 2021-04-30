Wolf administration seeks applicants to fill 3 at-large positions on Dept. of Military and Veterans Affairs

The commission plays a vital role advising the adjutant general and the DMVA on veteran’s issues such as employment, suicide, homelessness, PTSD and more, Wolf said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf on Friday announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is seeking veterans to apply for three member-at-large positions on the State Veterans Commission, including one position reserved for a woman veteran.

“Pennsylvania has the fourth largest veteran population in the nation with nearly 800,000 veterans," Wolf said in a press release. "Fortunately, having a diversified State Veterans Commission helps us understand what is important to all veterans.

"The members of the commission are truly invested in our communities and play a vital role advising the adjutant general and the DMVA on veteran’s issues such as employment, homelessness, suicide, PTSD and so much more. Pennsylvania’s veterans live better lives because of the commission’s advocacy.”

At-large members serve a four-year term.

“Serving on the State Veterans Commission helps shape and advance cohesive efforts to support the veterans of our Commonwealth,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and acting head of the DMVA. “The commission provides advice and input to ensure we are focused on the needs of Pennsylvania’s veterans. The contributions of this diverse commission strengthen and improve programs and services needed by our veterans and their families.”

The application process began today, and the deadline for submission is 4 p.m. on June 30.

All submissions are to be done by email.