Amber Alert issued for Philadelphia infant

PHILADELPHIA — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Philadelphia infant.

Nova White, 1, was last seen with Ronald White, 32, in the area of the 1200 block of N. 10th Street in Philadelphia on January 19 around 8:10 a.m.

Nova White is described as standing 2' tall and weighing 25 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ronald White, 32, is described as standing 5'7" tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is said to have a teardrop tattoo on his face and was last seen driving a green 1998 Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-3174.