Update: Amber Alert cancelled for 4-year-old girl abducted out of Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 11:23 a.m.: The Amber Alert has been cancelled after Aurora Connor was located safely, according to State Police.

Previously

State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old girl who was abducted out of Erie County.

Aurora Conner, of Corry City, was reported missing this morning, according to Corry City Police. She was allegedly abducted by Cheyenne Redmond, 20, and Brian Slidell, 40, according to police.

Conner is described as a 4-year-old white female, standing about three feet tall and weighing about 60 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing maroon jogging pants with a matching top.

Redmond is described as a white female with blonde hair. Slidell is a white male, balding, with brown and gray hair.

The suspects are reportedly traveling in a gray, two-door Honda with Pennsylvania registration LFL8654. The car has damage to its front bumper.