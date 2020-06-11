Amber Alert issued for two New York children last seen entering Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania State Police say the two children were abducted in New York and last seen in Pennsylvania.

Police say Autumn Collis, 8, and Evelyn Collis, 8, were abducted by Amanda Collis, 37, at 5:30 p.m. on November 5 in Binghamton, New York.

Authorities say that Collis was last seen driving south on Interstate 81 and entering Pennsylvania.

Collis is driving a black 2015 Kia Forte with a Maryland registration "9EF0726".

Autumn Collis is described as standing 3'6" tall with red hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt with blue jeans.

Evelyn Collis is described as standing 3'6" tall with blonde hair and gray eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and denim jeans.