Amber Alert issued for Diore Thomas, 1-year-old girl abducted from Pittsburgh area

The girl is believed to have been abducted by Giante Thomas, 20, who is driving a white 2018 Jeep Compass with PA registration LPB2547.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted Thursday from East Pittsburgh Boro in Allegheny County.

Diore Thomas was abducted by Giante Thomas, 20, police say. Giante Thomas is described as a Black male, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Giante Thomas is driving a 2018 Jeep Compass, white in color, with PA registration LPB2547, police say. He is believed to be armed with a firearm.

Diore Thomas is a Black girl, 1 foot, 5 inches tall, wearing a pink t-shirt and a pink sleeper.