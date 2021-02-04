Air purifier in PeoplesBank Park increases protection against viruses including COVID-19

According to Shipley Energy, the iWave Air Purifier increases protection from allergens, mold, and viruses – including COVID-19.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Shipley Energy has completed the installation of the iWave Air Purifier on the skybox level of PeoplesBank Park.

In a test conducted by the independent laboratory Innovative Bioanalysis, researchers installed iWave technology in an environment that simulated conditions in aircraft fuselage and then introduced COVID-19 to that test area.

Officials say 30 minutes after iWave had been inserted, over 90 percent of COVID-19 had been inactivated.

iWave uses technology to create equal amounts of positive and negative ions. When these ions are in the air stream, they break down passing pollutants and gases into harmless compounds like oxygen, carbon dioxide and water vapor, according to park officials.

The purifier is installed in the HVAC ducts of the 1741 Club on the ballpark's second floor. Park officials say the unit's central location ensures ventilation in spaces for guest seating and event rooms.

Doug Eppler, director of marketing and communications of York Revolution says he hopes the unit is a step towards progression during the pandemic.

"Venues like ours are going to need to reassure people that it's safe to come back to this part of their lives," said Eppler. "People are going to look to feeling more comfortable and confident knowing that they're safe taking that step."