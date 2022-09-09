Firefighters battle 2-alarm hay barn fire

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters fought to control a hay barn fire into the early hours of Saturday morning in Adams County.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene on Round Hill Road in Reading Township, around 5:10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.
At the scene, they found a 300 x 60-foot barn up in flames. The barn was filled with at least 1,500 hay bales.
Officials believe combustion and heat were the catalysts of the blaze.
Twelve fire companies and 75 firefighters assisted to bring it under control.