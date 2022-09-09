Firefighters battle 2-alarm hay barn fire

The barn housed at least 1,500 large hay bales that went up in flames.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters fought to control a hay barn fire into the early hours of Saturday morning in Adams County.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene on Round Hill Road in Reading Township, around 5:10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.

At the scene, they found a 300 x 60-foot barn up in flames. The barn was filled with at least 1,500 hay bales.

Officials believe combustion and heat were the catalysts of the blaze.