Shots fired at Highland Park Playground in Cumberland County

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department is investigating a shots-fired incident at Highland Park Playground.

Police were dispatched to the park, located on the 1300 block of Chatham Road, on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 4:31 p.m. The caller reported hearing a loud bang, followed by people fleeing the area.

Officers arrived at the park and found two victims. According to the victims, they were at the park when two cars pulled up, men came out of the cars and reportedly began fighting with them.

According to the victims, during the fight, the group heard a loud bang, which prompted all of them to run away.

A witness told police the two victims and a third person, a 16-year-old, were already at the park when an 18-year-old man along with an entourage pulled up in cars and began fighting with the three people.

The witness said the 18-year-old and his entourage then began following the 16-year-old when the teen pulled out a handgun and fired a shot toward the group.

When the 18-year-old was interviewed by police he said that he and one of the three people in the park began fighting during an incident on Saturday, Sept. 3, and said that he went to finish it.

According to the 18-year-old, he met with the suspect and they began fighting, but he ran away after being shot at. The 18-year-old later examined his pants and found a bullet hole in the leg of his trousers, but he was not injured.

Officers searched the nearby area and found a 9 MM handgun in the dumpster of a neighboring apartment complex. The gun was reportedly stolen from New Cumberland Borough.

The 16-year-old was later arrested at his home and charged as an adult. He has been charged with attempted aggravated assault with a weapon, receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm as a minor, and reckless endangering.