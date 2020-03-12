AAA data confirms men are more aggressive behind the wheel than women

A 2019 survey says men are more likely to speed, tailgate, merge dangerously, and make rude gestures toward or honk at other drivers, AAA says.

It's official: when it comes to overly aggressive driving, men behind the wheel are much bigger offenders than women, according to data gathered by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

Men tend to speed, tailgate, merge dangerously, and make rude gestures toward or honk at other drivers at a higher rate than women, the data says.

The AAA survey also found that women admit to some dangerous driving habits, like running through red lights.

Overall, younger male and female drivers tend to be more aggressive than older drivers, AAA says.

With everyday stress already compounded by the pandemic and now the holiday season, which can elevate tensions on the road, AAA urges motorists to keep their cool and avoid dangerous driving habits.

According to AAA's data, in 2019:

52% of men drove 15 mph or more over the speed limit, compared to 46% of women

37.8% of men followed the vehicle in front of them closely to prevent another vehicle from merging, compared to 29.3% of women

35.4% of men honked at or made a rude gesture toward another driver, compared to 28% of women

32.2% of men drove through a red light, compared to 30% of women

31.5% of men drove aggressively by switching lanes quickly or by driving very close behind another car, compared to 21.4% of women

Regardless of gender, nearly 8 in 10 (79%) American drivers demonstrate aggressive behaviors when behind the wheel, according to AAA. Speeding tops the list, with men being the biggest culprit, though women are not far behind.

Contrary to common perception, speeding does not save time on the road, according to AAA. The average amount saved on a 5-mile trip, driving 65 mph on a 45 mph posted road, is only 1.9 minutes, the organization says.

“Speeding, red-light running, and cutting other drivers off can kill you, your passengers, and others sharing the road,” said Jake Nelson, AAA’s director of traffic safety advocacy. “Driving aggressively isn’t worth the risk. When you get behind the wheel, be patient, be kind, and obey traffic laws so everyone gets home safely.”

AAA Rules of the Road:

Follow posted speed limits.

Maintain an adequate following distance.

Use turn signals.

Allow others to merge.

Use your high beams responsibly.

Be considerate in parking lots—Park in one spot, not across multiple spaces. Be careful not to hit cars next to you with your door.

Aggressive driving may also impact your wallet, according to AAA. Rapid accelerating and breaking uses more gasoline and causes extra wear and tear on vehicle components, like the breaks, tires, and engine.

If your driving causes a crash, the cost of that trip will tremendously multiply, and could even cost a life, AAA says.

A driver may be stressed or react wrongly to another driver’s action on any given day, and the holidays can add to the strain and anxiety, AAA says. Introduce the pressures and concerns tied to a global pandemic, and even the calmest, most safety-conscious drivers can find themselves frustrated by other motorists.

“If you encounter an aggressive driver on the road or find your temper rising, remember to slow yourself down, breathe deeply, and safely create distance between you and other motorists," Nelson said. "Aggressive drivers are likely not thinking about their potential impact on others until it is too late."

AAA offers these tips to help drivers manage aggressive driving scenarios:

Don’t Offend : Never cause another driver to change their speed or direction. That means not forcing another driver to use their brakes or turn the steering wheel in response to something you have done.

: Never cause another driver to change their speed or direction. That means not forcing another driver to use their brakes or turn the steering wheel in response to something you have done. Be Tolerant and Forgiving : The other driver may just be having a really bad day. Assume that it’s not personal.

: The other driver may just be having a really bad day. Assume that it’s not personal. Do Not Respond: Avoid eye contact, don’t make gestures, maintain space around your vehicle, and contact 9-1-1 if needed.