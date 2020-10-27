Police seek help in identifying vehicle involved in suspected road-rage shooting in West Manchester Township

The passenger riding in this dark-gray sedan fired shots at the occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra on the afternoon of Oct. 9, police say. No one was injured.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — West Manchester Township Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a dark grey sedan that they say was involved in a shooting incident earlier this month.

The incident occurred around 1:05 p.m. on Oct. 9, in the area of Roosevelt Avenue and Route 30 East, police say.

Two vehicles, a white Hyundai Elantra and the unidentified dark grey sedan, were involved in an altercation that began on Route 30 East and continued as the two vehicles traveled south on Roosevelt Avenue, according to police.

The altercation ultimately led to shots being fired at the white Elantra by the passenger of the grey sedan, police say.

The grey sedan then fled the area, according to police.

No one was injured in the incident, which police suspect was a case of road rage.