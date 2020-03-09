State Police are investigating road-rage stabbing on Interstate 83 in York County

Police say a 59-year-old Red Lion woman was stabbed multiple times after getting into a minor crash with the suspect, a white woman in her late 20s or early 30s.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State Police in York County are investigating a suspected road rage-induced stabbing that occurred on Interstate 83 Wednesday night.

The incident was reported around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Exit 22 (N. George St.) on I-83 North, police say.

According to police, two vehicles were involved in a minor crash prior to the incident. The cars pulled over to the shoulder of the road, where both drivers got out and made contact with one another, police say.

The victim, a 59-year-old Red Lion woman whom police did not identify, was stabbed multiple times, police say. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, described as a white woman in her late 20s or early 30s, with reddish-brown hair, got into her vehicle and fled the scene, police say. Her vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan.

The victim's vehicle is a yellow Jeep Wrangler, according to police.