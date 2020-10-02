52nd Home and Garden Show hosted in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York Builders Association hosted its 52nd annual home and garden show at the York Expo Center in West Manchester Township.
The event featured more than 150 home improvement experts and a variety of indoor and outdoor products.
Organizers say the show offers an opportunity for people to talk to experts about their home project needs.
"This time of year we are looking forward to spring. So, it kind of just encourages us to get some ideas and to think about Spring," said Laurie Lourie, event organizer, "you want to get on the schedule for if you have a project that you're thinking about because it does get busy for the contractors. So, you want to make sure you get on the schedule."
The event also featured demonstrations of the latest indoor and outdoor products out there.