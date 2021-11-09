Guide rail repairs scheduled on Interstate 83 at Mount Rose Avenue on Nov. 10 and 11

The outside shoulders will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until the work is complete.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A contractor is scheduled to repair and replace damaged guide rails on Interstate 83 at Mount Rose Avenue on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, northbound Interstate 83 will be worked on on Nov. 10, and southbound Interstate 83 is scheduled for Nov. 11.

The outside shoulders will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until the work is complete.

There will be no daytime lane closures and any closures needed will be implemented at night, also according to the press release.

PennDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution through the area while work is going on.