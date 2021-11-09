Crash slows traffic on I-81 north in Cumberland County

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. on I-81 and created bumper-to-bumper conditions between Exits 52A and 57, according to PennDOT and 511PA.

The crash was reported shortly before 1 p.m. on I-81 North between Exit 52A (Route 11/New Kingstown) and Exit 57 (Mechanicsburg).

Traffic was bumper-to-bumper on all northbound lanes, and southbound lanes have been affected by those slowing to look at the crash near the New Kingstown Exit, 511PA said.

PennDOT said one northbound lane in the affected area was open as of 1:40 p.m. The crash reportedly involved a truck pulling a trailer and two SUVs.