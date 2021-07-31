2 dead after Adams County crash

Police said witnesses in the area reported hearing and seeing the motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle in Hamilton Township, Adams County on Friday night.

The crash occurred as a motorcycle was traveling east on York Road when it crashed into a vehicle on the C&D Bar and Grill.

Police said witnesses in the area reported hearing and seeing the motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.

According to authorities, the driver of the vehicle was attempting to make a left when the crash happened.