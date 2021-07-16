Coroner called to crash in York County

A single vehicle reportedly crashed into a tree.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a crash in York County on July 15.

Around 10:30 p.m., crews responded to the scene of a crash on the 600 block of Potts Hill Road in Newberry Township. A single vehicle reportedly crashed into a tree.

Dispatch is unsure at this time if there were people other than the driver in the vehicle at the time of the crash or if there were any other injuries.

The Newberry Township Police Department is investigating.