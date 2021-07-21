15 people injured, crashes close portion of Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County

State Police say that 15 people are injured after two crashes that have closed the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two crashes have closed a portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County.

According to State Police, there were two crashes involving 8 vehicles on the turnpike in Brecknock Township.

They occurred after two tractor trailers drove into multiple stopped vehicles on the side of the roadway.

As a result, 15 people have been injured.

Police say that the westbound lanes of the turnpike will be closed from the Morgantown to Reading interchanges for the time being.

Due to two crashes involving 8 vehicles in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be temporarily closed westbound from Morgantown to Reading interchanges. — Cpl. Holly Reber-Billings (@PSPTroopTPIO) July 21, 2021