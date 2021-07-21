15 people injured, crashes close portion of Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County

x
State Police say that 15 people are injured after two crashes that have closed the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two crashes have closed a portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County.

According to State Police, there were two crashes involving 8 vehicles on the turnpike in Brecknock Township.

They occurred after two tractor trailers drove into multiple stopped vehicles on the side of the roadway.

As a result, 15 people have been injured.

Police say that the westbound lanes of the turnpike will be closed from the Morgantown to Reading interchanges for the time being.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

