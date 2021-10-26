Health experts encourage people to try 'Sober October,' any time, as the month nears its end

The 31-day initiative is aimed at helping people get their health back on track.

YORK, Pa. — Sober October is nearing an end, but health experts say it's never too late to give your body a break from substances.

"There's alcohol, there's drugs, porn, caffeine...and what's happening is people are trying 31 days to abstain from their vice," Addiction Specialist Adam Jablin said.

The movement started in 2009 with a goal of giving people a good way to evaluate their relationship with whatever their vice may be.

Jablin, a recovering addict, knows firsthand how eye opening the month can be.

"I remember when I stopped drinking and I didn't even realize it and I saw the whites in my eyes for the first time in a long time," he said.

Jablin says by giving up alcohol for one month, you'll sleep better and be less irritable.

"What you're going to find is extreme mental clarity," he said. That's not all, it also could cut your risk for liver disease and a list of cancers. According to the American Cancer Society, about 4% of cancers in the United Sates are related to alcohol.

It's important to remember that not everyone has an unhealthy relationship with their vice. That's why Jablin says Sober October can also be a great way to just check in on your habits to make sure you're in a good place.

"If people put the bottle down or their vice down and see that life is getting harder, this is actually a good thing, because now they can sit down and say, 'Let me see what is really going on,'" Jablin said.

Jablin says no matter what you do, do not make the month a pass or fail situation. If you slip up, keep going.

"Don't throw the rest of the month away," he said. "Say 'Okay, this is what being human is,' and then get right back on that horse the next day."

He says staying positive is key along with knowing you're not alone.

"There are hot lines, there are 12-Step groups, there is so much help out there right now," Jablin said. "So please, make the phone call. It's not a big deal and we will get you through it."

Jablin says you can start your Sober October any month of the year. If you're interested in finding out more information on his work, click here.

