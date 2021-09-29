State lawmakers to hold hearing on liquor supply shortage

Currently, the Pa. Liquor Control Board has limited purchases of 43 types of alcohol to two bottles per day.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania state lawmakers are holding a joint committee hearing to learn more about the supply chain disruptions impacting the alcohol industry.

The Pennsylvania state run liquor system began rationing around 40 different products to a two bottles per day purchase limit for both customers at state stores, as well as bars, restaurants, and other license holders.

Sustained supply chain disruptions and product shortages are being blamed for the imposed restrictions that are expected to remain in place indefinitely.

FOX43 spoke to State Sen. Mike Regan, chair of the Senate Law & Justice Committee that will be holding the joint hearing. He said that the rationing of bottles is what is most concerning to him and states without a state run system are letting the free market dictate how it's sold.

"I think some of the concerns is it's a two bottle limit. So, you can go out and get two bottles of Jack Daniels and your local bar can only go out and get two bottles of Jack Daniels," Sen. Regan said.

"So, I think that creates problems and I think our hearing is a way to ask very pointed questions to the LCB and the industry and see if we can remedy it. The rationing part of it I think is very alarming to people."

Sen. Regan says following the meeting he will be looking at what can be done legislatively to help fix this situation.