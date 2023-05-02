Universal masking requirement has been lifted for most Central PA healthcare systems due to decline in COVID-19 cases

Penn Medicine LG Health, Penn State Health, UPMC, and WellSpan all still require masks in specific areas of their facilities, but are lifting universal requirements.

YORK, Pa. — Four Central Pennsylvania healthcare systems are partially lifting mask mandates that have been in place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Penn Medicine LG Health, Penn State Health, UPMC, and WellSpan made separate announcements this week regarding their masking policies.

While all four healthcare systems will still require masking in some specific areas of their facilities, all appear to have lifted universal masking requirements, the companies said in separate statements.

All four healthcare systems cited a decline in COVID-19 cases in announcing their masking policy changes.

Here is a roundup:

Penn Medicine LG Health

According to a statement issued this week, Penn Medicine LG Health has lifted masking requirements in all Penn Medicine inpatient and ambulatory locations outside of Philadelphia "with some important exceptions," which are listed below.

Masking is REQUIRED for patients, visitors, and employees providing direct care in:

Emergency Department waiting rooms

Inpatient rooms, waiting rooms, and ambulatory rooms where oncology or solid organ transplant patients receive care

Dedicated behavioral health units

Open hemodialysis units

Infusion centers

Neonatal intensive care units

Any setting or encounter where a patient requests that staff wear masks

Masking is also REQUIRED when:

Any patient has respiratory symptoms (both patient and employees must mask)

Staff are returning to work on days 8-10 after a mandatory seven-day isolation period for COVID-19 infection. Staff must remain masked at all times while at work on Days 8-10.

Staff have a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19. Staff members should remain masked at all times while at work through day 10 after their exposure, or until they have tested negative for COVID-19 on days 5-7 after their exposure. Guidance on testing and masking will be provided.

Penn State Health

Penn State Health lifted most masking requirements for employees, students, patients and visitors on April 24 due to sustained low rates of COVID transmission, a spokesperson said in a statement.

Some clinical areas continue to require masks, such as areas where immunocompromised patients are receiving treatments to continue to protect their health.

UPMC

As of Monday, universal masking is no longer required at most UPMC facilities and locations but will be required in specific patient care areas where patients are particularly vulnerable to infection, a spokesperson said.

COVID-19 protections, including voluntary masking, and standard and transmission-based precautions remain in effect.

WellSpan Health

According to WellSpan Health's updated COVID-19 policy on its website, universal masking is no longer required with the following exceptions: