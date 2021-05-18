York Revolution will allow vaccinated fans to attend games without masks, social distancing this season

The revised policy will operate on the honor system and be in effect when the Revs open the 2021 season against the High Point Rockers on May 28, the team said.

YORK, Pa. — Fully vaccinated fans will not be required to wear masks or physically distance when Revs Time returns to PeoplesBank Park, the York Revolution announced Tuesday.

The Atlantic League squad said, in response to the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, people attending Revs home games or other events at PeoplesBank Park may forego face masks and social distancing if they have been fully vaccinated.

The revised policy will operate on the honor system and be in effect when the Revolution opens its 2021 season with its May 28 home opener against the High Point Rockers, the team said.

Revolution President Eric Menzer called the CDC’s newest guidance and the state’s endorsement of it yet another win for the local community.

“We have been pleased to update our policies a number of times these past few months because things continue to trend in a very positive direction,” Menzer said. “The abundance of caution that we and our friends and neighbors have exercised has really paid off, and we are happy to say that we’ll have more seats to accommodate our fans as we ease back into the normal operations that have been our goal for so long.”

Menzer added that the Revolution roster is well on its way to 100% vaccinated status.

“Our players and coaches have been focused on absolutely ensuring the safety of their teammates and our staff and fans,” he said. “Until we get to 100%, we will continue to be cautious and follow Atlantic League protocols regarding players and COVID-19, but we are very excited at the progress being made and the enthusiastic cooperation of everyone involved in bringing baseball back to York.”

