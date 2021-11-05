Lancaster Barnstormers announce plans to ease some COVID-19 restrictions at Clipper Magazine Stadium this season

The Barnstormers' home opener is set for Friday, June 4 against the York Revolution.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Barnstormers on Tuesday announced plans to ease restrictions for fans planning to visit Clipper Magazine Stadium this season.

The Atlantic League gets underway May 27, but the Barnstormers will be on the road for their first seven games. Lancaster's home opener is set for Friday, June 4, when the Barnstormers host a three-game series with the York Revolution.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on May 4 announced capacity changes for outdoor venues that will go into effect after May 31. The changes allow more fans to visit Clipper Magazine Stadium to safely enjoy baseball in family friendly venue, the team said.

“Over the last year we have operated Clipper Magazine Stadium by following guidelines that were set forth by the CDC, our state administration, and local ordinances to keep our fans and our community safe during this pandemic,” said general manager Mike Reynolds in a press release. “We will continue to move forward with the state’s guidelines to make sure all fans feel safe while attending a Barnstormers game at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

"We will continue to offer pod seating in some socially distanced sections and we’ll also give our hospitality guests the ability to choose how many people they would like in their rented area.”

The following safety protocols will remain in place for fans visiting Clipper Magazine Stadium this season, the Barnstormers said:

Guests are required to wear unless they are eating or drinking.

Enhanced cleaning procedures of all high contact surfaces will take place.

The concessions stands and portables will be cashless.

Fans will have the option to purchase tickets in two different sections that will allow them to sit socially distanced from other guests.

The Barnstormers said the majority of the stadium will be open with no seating restrictions. The team is currently working on making those changes to the seating manifest.

A few important items to note, according to the Barnstormers:

All season ticket holders are in the process of being moved back to their original seating locations.

Any fans impacted by those moves will be offered other comparable seats.

Fans who have seats but prefer to stay socially distanced may contact the Barnstormers to be placed into one of our social distanced sections.

Fans that have seats or any type of partial ticket plan who are unable to sit in their preferred location due to social distance seating may exchange their tickets in-person at the stadium box office beginning May 13, the team said. The box office will have extended hours until 7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays from May 13 through May 27.

Fans can also mail in their tickets and a team representative will contact them once the tickets are received.

Tickets for all 2021 home games can be found at www.lancasterbarnstormers.com or by calling 717-509-HITS.