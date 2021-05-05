Businesses relieved to have mitigation orders lift, but some question how to best move forward

The York Revolution is considering how to move forward as the CDC still recommends against attending large gatherings, including sporting events.

YORK, Pa. — In time for the unofficial start to summer, businesses in Pennsylvania will be able to fully open, entertainment venues will be able to have more fans fill their seats, and many people say things will feel more normal than they have in months.

The announcement sent a huge sigh of relief across the state, but it doesn't mean it's full speed ahead for everything.

"This whole circumstance has made all of us to feel much more thankful for the things we took for granted," said Doug Eppler, a spokesman for the York Revolution Atlantic League Baseball Team.



Many seniors and college students will be able to celebrate commencement, people may once again enjoy concerts, and, related to Eppler's work, to appreciate America's pastime.

"As much as it was nice to work from home it pajamas for a bit, I missed interacting with people at the ballpark and team mates and coworkers, and God knows, we've missed hosting a baseball season," added Eppler.

With the 2020 York Revolution baseball season cancelled due to COVID-19, the May 28th home opener feels all the more sweet.

"I am incredibly excited to go to a York Revolution baseball game and really celebrate getting through this and how far we've come," said Kevin Schreiber, CEO of the York County Economic Alliance.

"As an organization, we're really thankful to everyone in the community following all the safety measures and getting vaccinated because that is a huge reason we're closer to normalcy," said Eppler.

Eppler says the team has things to consider.

"We are very mindful of, in the announcement the other day, the state still suggested Pennsylvanians pay attention to CDC guidelines, and the most recent change to those still put a little concern or restrictions on large crowds at sporting events, specifically. We're very aware they do that for a reason," stated Eppler.

They will be considering how to safely move forward today and tomorrow.

"However we end up implementing these changes, we know this is a positive thing," noted Eppler.

Schreiber agrees.

"Every week that goes by, there are more reasons to be optimistic. You see signs -- whether it's a 'First Friday' or 'Go Green' in the city," said Schreiber.

The organization focused on being a trusted resource of information throughout the pandemic. It pointed York County businesses to support and funding.