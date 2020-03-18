x
Wolf Administration announces first COVID-19 related death in PA

An adult from Northampton County has died after being treated for the coronavirus at a hospital.
The Wolf Administration has announced Pennsylvania's first COVID-19-related death.

An adult from Northampton County died after being treated at a hospital.

Currently, there are 133 cases of COVID-19 statewide in Pennsylvania.

There are 1,187 patients who have tested negative. 

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.