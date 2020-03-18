Wolf Administration announces first COVID-19 related death in PA

The Wolf Administration has announced Pennsylvania's first COVID-19-related death.
An adult from Northampton County died after being treated at a hospital.
Currently, there are 133 cases of COVID-19 statewide in Pennsylvania.
There are 1,187 patients who have tested negative.
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.