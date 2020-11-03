LIST: Pennsylvania colleges and universities making changes because of coronavirus outbreak

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Colleges and universities across the United States are taking precautions because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Here's a list of schools in Pennsylvania and the changes they're making.
This list will be updated and is subject to change.
Suspending in-person classes:
Millersville University: Indefinitely starting March 30
Franklin & Marshall College: Through April 3
Penn State University (all campuses): Through April 3
University of Pittsburgh (all campuses): Remainder of Spring semester
West Chester University: Remainder of Spring Semester
Villanova University: Through April 14
Lock Haven University: Through April 3
Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences: Through March 30
Extending Spring break:
Dickinson College: Scheduled to resume March 23
Gettysburg College: Scheduled to resume March 23
Shippensburg University: Scheduled to resume March 23
Bloomsburg University: Scheduled to resume March 23
Kutztown University: Scheduled to resume March 23
Susquehanna University: Scheduled to resume March 23