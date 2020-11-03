x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

coronavirus

LIST: Pennsylvania colleges and universities making changes because of coronavirus outbreak

Many suspending in-person classes, extending spring breaks
Credit: WPMT

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Colleges and universities across the United States are taking precautions because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Here's a list of schools in Pennsylvania and the changes they're making. 

This list will be updated and is subject to change. 

Suspending in-person classes:

Millersville University: Indefinitely starting March 30 

Franklin & Marshall College: Through April 3

Penn State University (all campuses): Through April 3

University of Pittsburgh (all campuses): Remainder of Spring semester

West Chester University: Remainder of Spring Semester

Villanova University: Through April 14

Lock Haven University: Through April 3

Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences: Through March 30

Extending Spring break:

Dickinson College: Scheduled to resume March 23

Gettysburg College: Scheduled to resume March 23

Shippensburg University: Scheduled to resume March 23

Bloomsburg University: Scheduled to resume March 23

Kutztown University: Scheduled to resume March 23

Susquehanna University: Scheduled to resume March 23