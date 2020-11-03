Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19: 37 New Positives, Bringing Statewide Total to 133

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases is now 133.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 AM, March 18, that there are 37 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 133. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Our reporting has shifted to a daily update at noon based on results reported to the department by 12:00 AM, as the volume of test results continue to increase,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm; stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is stay home.”

Statewide, there are 133 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 1,187 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration:

Announced mitigation efforts statewide.

Provided guidance for essential and non-essential businesses on mitigation efforts.

Closed all Pennsylvania k-12 schools with guidance provided.

In accordance with the CDC, for the next 8 weeks, called on organizers (whether groups or individuals) to cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.

Encouraged religious leaders to exercise discretion in order to mitigate the spread of illness.

Initiated a no-visitor policy at all State correctional facilities and nursing homes to ensure the safety of inmates, residents, staff and visitors.

Restricted visitors in state centers to ensure health and safety for individuals with an intellectual disability.

Restricted visitors in assisted living and personal care homes to minimize exposure to our seniors and individuals with disabilities.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

For the daily COVID-19 Report, visit here.

For all press releases regarding coronavirus, please visit here.

Find the latest information on the coronavirus here.

Photos of the state’s lab in Exton are available for download and use here.

Coronavirus and preparedness graphics are available here near the bottom of the page: here

Community preparedness and procedures materials are available here.

For an updated map with the number of cases, visit here.