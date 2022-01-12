Rite Aid to host family vaccination walk-in clinics across Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Rite Aid announced on Jan. 12 that it will host several “Family Immunization Days” this month, giving families "convenient opportunities" to get their COVID-19 vaccines or boosters.
At the clinics, Rite Aid will give first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses to anyone older than five years old and boosters for anyone older than 12. Families can also get flu shots at the same time.
These no-appointment-necessary events will take place in select stores across Pennsylvania on Saturday, Jan. 15 and 22 from 10a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Wednesday, Jan. 19 and 26 from 2 p.m. to pharmacy close time.
Rite Aid says its “Family Immunization Days” are part of its continued effort to protect local communities and ensure COVID-19 vaccines are accessible to everyone.
Local family walk-in sites include:
Hershey - Store #00246
337 West Chocolate Ave. Hershey
Mechanicsburg - Store #17783
7036 Wertzville Rd. Mechanicsburg
York - Store #07886
115 Leader Heights Rd.
Additional information and a list of all participating store locations can be found on Rite Aid’s website.