Vaccine

Rite Aid to host family vaccination walk-in clinics across Pa.

The clinics will take place at select Rite Aid stores on Jan. 15 and 22 from 10a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Jan. 19 and 26 from 2 p.m. to pharmacy close time.
Credit: Associated Press/Gene J. Puskar

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Rite Aid announced on Jan. 12 that it will host several “Family Immunization Days” this month, giving families "convenient opportunities" to get their COVID-19 vaccines or boosters. 

At the clinics, Rite Aid will give first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses to anyone older than five years old and boosters for anyone older than 12. Families can also get flu shots at the same time. 

These no-appointment-necessary events will take place in select stores across Pennsylvania on Saturday, Jan. 15 and 22 from 10a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Wednesday, Jan. 19 and 26 from 2 p.m. to pharmacy close time.

Rite Aid says its “Family Immunization Days” are part of its continued effort to protect local communities and ensure COVID-19 vaccines are accessible to everyone.

Local family walk-in sites include:

Hershey - Store #00246

337 West Chocolate Ave. Hershey

Mechanicsburg - Store #17783

7036 Wertzville Rd. Mechanicsburg

York - Store #07886

115 Leader Heights Rd.

Additional information and a list of all participating store locations can be found on Rite Aid’s website.


