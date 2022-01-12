x
Education

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center moves to virtual instruction for the remainder of the week

The high school and intergenerational programs will move online while adult education programming with remain open for in-person instruction.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center (LCCTC) is the latest Central Pennsylvania school to temporarily switch to virtual learning. The school said the transition is due to "COVID impacts on staffing" in an announcement posted to the school's webpage. 

LCCTC High School and Intergenerational program students will take their classes online Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14. However, adult education programs will remain open for in-person instruction, and all LCCTC campus buildings will remain open. 

The school's Brownstown, Mount Joy and Willow Street campuses were all included in the announcement. An alert on the LCCTC website also noted students, faculty, staff and visitors are encouraged to wear masks in all school facilities, but they are not required. 

