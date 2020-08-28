Susquenita School District switches to hybrid learning model

Superintendent Kent Smith said the decision was made due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Perry County, including 3 positive cases at Susquenita this week.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The Susquenita School District announced it is switching to a hybrid learning model, days after the Perry County school district closed due to three positive COVID-19 tests within the district.

The positive tests were disclosed Tuesday, when the school district announced it was closing for the remainder of the week to undergo deep cleaning and sanitization.

At the time, superintendent Kent Smith said Susquenita would resume face-to-face instruction on August 31.

But in a letter to school district parents and guardians on Friday, Smith said the school district will use a hybrid learning model instead, pointing to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Perry County.

"Though we were able to start the school year with both the Face-to-Face and Remote Learning for our families, circumstances, beyond our control, led to a decision to close the District’s Face-to-Face learning program from August 26-28," Smith's letter reads. "The data provided by the Department of Health shows a significant rise in confirmed cases, incidence rate, and percent of positive tests. The County’s designation has moved from 'low' to 'moderate' and has remained moderate for the last two weeks.

"Consequently, we will be moving to a hybrid instructional model for our Face-to-Face students, as recommended by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Students who are already on full remote learning, will be unchanged."

Susquenita's hybrid learning model will be in place from August 31 through at least October 27, Smith said.

Under the hybrid model, students whose last names begin with A through K will attend school for face-to-face learning on Mondays and Tuesdays and learn remotely on Thursdays and Fridays. Students with last names L through Z will learn remotely on Mondays and Tuesdays and attend school in-person on Thursdays and Fridays.

Wednesdays are designated as remote learning days for all students, Smith said, while heavy cleaning occurs at all Susquenita school buildings. Teachers will all work remotely on Wednesdays so as not to interfere with cleaning efforts.

The buildings will also be cleaned on Friday nights or Saturdays as needed, according to Smith's letter.