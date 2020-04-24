Sheetz and Wawa have joined forces to help food banks during the COVID-19 outbreak

It might confuse the partisans on each side of the Sheetz-Wawa civil war on social media, but the two Pennsylvania-based convenience store chains announced Friday they're joining forces to provide relief to overwhelmed food banks during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sheetz and Wawa said they are donating a combined 1,000 lunches and a combined $4,000 to the Helping Harvest Food Bank in Reading and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania.
The lunches included a turkey sandwich, cookie, fruit cup, string cheese, and a bottle of water.
“The coronavirus pandemic has created a dramatic increase in food insecurity across the communities we serve,” said Joe Sheetz, CEO of Sheetz. “With a combined mission of feeding people, our hope is to support those impacted by this pandemic, to provide relief to ensure that food is not added to the list of worries as we fight this pandemic.”
“Now, more than ever, we must join together to help our neighbors and the communities we serve who are struggling amid the spread of the coronavirus,” said Chris Gheysens, President and CEO of Wawa. “We are also deeply grateful to our food bank partners who are working tirelessly to provide nourishment to individuals and families in need during these difficult times.”
