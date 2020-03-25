Sheetz will pay employees an additional $3 per hour in show of support for those working during COVID-19 outbreak

The compensation increase will last through April 23, the company said

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz announced Wednesday that it is paying its store employees an additional $3 per hour through April 23 in a show of support for those who are "working tirelessly through the COVID-19 crisis," the company said in a press release.

“Our employees are the heart and soul of Sheetz and their commitment to serve our customers and communities as an essential business during this critical time has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “This special compensation is just one way to express our gratitude during this difficult time.”

Sheetz is also actively hiring store employees as the company focuses on its response to increased consumer demand. Full-time and part-time positions are currently available in both daytime and evening shifts, the company said.

Sheetz said the health and well-being of its team members, customers and the communities remains a top priority as the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve.

In response to COVID-19, Sheetz said it has instituted several changes including suspending self-serve coffee, self-serve fountain beverages, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and F’Real milkshakes as well as self-serve bakery items.

Sheetz said it has also implemented enhanced routine daily cleaning procedures with a focus on high touch surface areas such as gas pumps, order points, counter tops, checkout lines and door handles as well as reinforcing and re-training all employees on proper hand washing and hygiene.

Additionally, to follow social distancing recommendations, Sheetz’s full menu is available to order and pay on the Sheetz website and through its app 24/7.