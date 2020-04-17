Sheetz expands free meal program for children in need during COVID-19 outbreak

The Kidz Meal Bagz program offers kids a free turkey sandwich, chips, and a drink

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz announced Friday that it is expanding its Kidz Meal Bagz program, which provides free food to children and families in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meal Bagz are available all day at all 600 Sheetz locations. They include a turkey sandwich, chips, and a drink.

Families interested in participating in the Meal Bagz program can go to any Sheetz and ask an employee for a meal at the register or at the drive-thru.

The meals will be provided daily while supplies last, and an adult does not need to be present for the child to obtain a meal.

“Our mission with the Kidz Meal Bagz program is to help as many people as possible and those who are most in need,” said Travis Sheetz, President and COO of Sheetz, Inc. “We are working hard to anticipate the need for this program, as meals are available while supplies last on a daily basis. It is our hope these meals will provide nourishment to those in need during these challenging times.

“The response from the launch of this program has been huge. As we expand this program, we are staying connected to our communities to try and understand the need, as meals are available while supplies last on a daily basis. It is our hope that these meals will provide nourishment to those who need it most during these challenging times.”

Sheetz says it hopes to give away roughly 80,000 meals per week in the communities it serves.