Penn Medicine LG Health, UPMC Pinnacle team up to open COVID-19 testing site outside Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster

The test site is available to those who have already been evaluated by their healthcare providers. No walk-in patients will be tested, the healthcare entities said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and UPMC Pinnacle have teamed up to offer a COVID-19 testing site in Lancaster.

The site is located outside Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., and began operating Wednesday.

The site will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Staffing, supplies, and IT infrastructure were funded by each partner for their portion of the site set-up, the healthcare entities said Wednesday in separate announcements.

It's the second testing site Lancaster General Health has opened in the city. The other site is a drive-through testing site located at the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences.

The new site outside Clipper Magazine Stadium will allow individuals to walk through a tent for COVID-19 testing, LG Health said.

The site is not open to the public, and walk-in patients will not be tested, both healthcare systems said in their announcements. The sites are available for people who have been ordered to be tested by their healthcare providers.

In the LG Health portion of the testing site, people must have a test order from their provider, including a video visit via Penn Medicine OnDemand. Testing will be offered for patients ages 10 and older, LG Health said.

Those who do not have a health-care provider with LG Health will be screened at the site, and if appropriate, COVID-19 testing will be performed. Registration and insurance information is collected at the testing site, no out-of-pocket costs are required.

For UPMC's part, the patient must be evaluated by their care provider, who then must assess the need and contact the UPMC Pinnacle infection prevention team. That team will review the key information and if testing is deemed needed, an appointment will be scheduled to have their specimen collected.

Patients will receive a call with their scheduled appointment information and should self-isolate until that appointment, UPMC said.

“By locating this collection site outside of Clipper Magazine Stadium, we are able to serve the needs of Lancaster City and the surrounding community in an easily accessible and safe environment,” said Brooks Turkel, president of Lancaster Region, UPMC.

Trained UPMC staff will collect specimens, doing so safely in personal protective equipment that includes gowns, gloves, and N95 masks or respirators.

The process involves a “nasopharyngeal” swab, a thin device inserted through a patient’s nose into the nasal cavity.

Specimens collected by UPMC will be transported to one of three places for testing: the UPMC Clinical Laboratory in Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania’s Department of Health laboratory in Exeter, or a commercial laboratory.