PA businesses have until Friday to seek exemption from Gov. Wolf's shutdown order

Wolf ordered all “non-life-sustaining” businesses to close their physical locations to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The deadline to file for a waiver is Friday

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania businesses are facing a Friday deadline for seeking an exemption from Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown order.

Wolf has ordered all “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shutter their physical locations until further notice to help slow the spread of the coronavirus but established a waiver process for companies that believe they should be exempt.

The state has received more than 34,000 waiver requests through Wednesday, approving over 5,600 and denying more than 8,600.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday that over 1,200 additional people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to over 7,000.