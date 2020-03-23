Non-life-sustaining businesses close up shop, amid Governor Wolf's warning of enforcement

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The enforcement of Governor Ton Wolf's order to close all non-life-sustaining businesses is now in effect as of Monday, March 23 at 8 a.m., across the commonwealth.
State and Local Police will begin citing businesses who violate this order. According to a release-- private businesses, organizations, and other non-compliant entities could face criminal penalties including fines, and possibly jail time.
The order was originally set for Saturday, March 21 at 12:01 a.m., but was changed due to the high number of waiver requests.
Those businesses requesting clarification on whether they are defined as life-sustaining should check this list, email the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) customer service resource account at ra-dcedcs@pa.gov, or call 1-877-PA-HEALTH and select option 1 to reach DCED staff.
For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, Pennsylvanians should follow www.governor.pa.gov and www.doh.pa.gov.