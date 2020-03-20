Business owners can apply for 'waiver' if they believe they should stay open during COVID-19 outbreak

Governor Tom Wolf ordered all businesses in Pennsylvania to close their physical locations as of 8 p.m, closing restaurant and bar dine-in options. Thursday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf said businesses can now apply for a waiver to stay open if the owner believes their business was wrongly labeled as a ‘non-life sustaining’ business.

The Governor ordered all businesses in Pennsylvania to close their physical locations as of 8 p.m, closing restaurant and bar dine-in options. Thursday.

He warned of enforcement actions for non-compliance would begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 21.

See how to apply for a waiver:

Gov. Wolf’s order is here.

A video statement from Gov. Wolf is here.

Sec. of Health’s order is here.

A list of life-sustaining businesses is here.

The governor had previously encouraged non-life-sustaining businesses to close to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Restaurants and bars were already required to stop all dine-in services.

Failure to Comply and Enforcement

Failure to comply with these requirements will result in enforcement action that could include citations, fines, or license suspensions.



The governor has directed the following state agencies and local officials to enforce the closure orders to the full extent of the law:

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board

Department of Health

Department of Agriculture

Pennsylvania State Police

Local officials, using their resources to enforce closure orders within their jurisdictions

Private businesses, local organizations and other noncompliant entities that fail or refuse to comply with the governor’s orders that protect the lives and health of Pennsylvanians will forfeit their ability to receive any applicable disaster relief and/or may be subject to other appropriate administrative action. Such action may include termination of state loan or grant funding, including Redevelopment Assistance Capital Project (RACP) grant funding and/or suspension or revocation of licensure for violation of the law.



Finally, in addition to any other criminal charges that might be applicable, the Department of Health is authorized to prosecute noncompliant entities for the failure to comply with health laws, including quarantine, isolation or other disease control measures. Violators are subject to fines or imprisonment.



Business Loans and Support

The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) offers working capital loans that could be of assistance to businesses impacted by COVID-19. Resources and information will be posted to http://dced.pa.gov/resources as they become available. The U.S. Small Business Administration, in addition to local funding partners, may also be a source of assistance for affected businesses.