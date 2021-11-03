Mass vaccination clinic opens in Lancaster, but demand for shots still outweighing supply

The clinic has the ability to administer 6,000 vaccinations daily but right now it doesn't have the supply to reach that amount.

Governor Tom Wolf stepped inside what used to be the old Bon Ton at Park City Center Wednesday as the doors opened to welcome hundreds of people ready to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

The former shop has been transformed into a clinic that is capable of administering 6,000 shots a day. But, due to a lack of supply the number of vaccinations actually administered on Wednesday was 507, with 800 more appointments scheduled Thursday and 1,200 appointments scheduled per day on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

"Overall we have supply that's about half of what demand is right now," said Governor Tom Wolf about the state's supply of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The clinic promises to become a blueprint vaccination center as it plans to rapidly ramp up vaccinations. Nearly 50,000 people have already registered for a shot at the site.

Sign up for a shot at the Lancaster clinic here or call to schedule an appointment at 717-588-1020

Learn how to find a ride to a vaccine appointment here

Governor Wolf said distribution in the state is speeding up from the federal government and he hopes that one million doses will be delivered weekly by April.

"We will make sure the places that are set up and ready to go get an equitable and fair allocation," said Gov. Wolf. The Governor could not say specifically when he believed the Lancaster vaccination site would be able to reach 6,000 vaccinations a day. He said the COVID-19 task force has been discussing the issue.

"The near term challenge has been the overall demand exceeding supply," said member of the task force Sen. Ryan Aument, (R) Lancaster County.