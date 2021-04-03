WellSpan Health hits milestone, administering its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine in York County

The healthcare system said it will continue its vaccination efforts with a mobile vaccination team and a number of large vaccination sites in 5 Central PA counties

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — WellSpan Health said on Thursday that it recently administered its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccination in York County.

The healthcare system is also expanding its vaccination plans to ensure everyone in south central Pennsylvania has "equitable access to the shot of hope."

In addition to Wellspan’s 22 existing vaccination sites, located at its hospitals and medical practices, two new approaches are underway to reach even more members of the community, the healthcare system said.

The first is through a mobile vaccination team, whose efforts are focused on bringing vaccine to areas where there is a concentration of at-risk persons.

The second is an effort to open larger COVID-19 vaccination sites in five Central Pennsylvania counties in the coming months, Wellspan said.

“We’ve been hosting conversations with community leaders and volunteers since last fall to identify reasons behind vaccine hesitancy, barriers to vaccine distribution and, together, develop solutions,” said Ann Kunkel, RN, BSN, Vice President of Community Health and Engagement. “The mobile teams provide vaccines on site at community locations, like Crispus Attucks, to reach individuals with an increased risk of COVID-19 or barriers to obtaining a vaccine.”

The community vaccination locations include:

ADAMS COUNTY: Dept. of Emergency Services, 230 Greenamyer Lane, Gettysburg, PA 17325

Dept. of Emergency Services, 230 Greenamyer Lane, Gettysburg, PA 17325 YORK COUNTY: The Crossroads Shopping Center (former AC Moore store location), 351 Loucks Road, York, PA 17404

The Crossroads Shopping Center (former AC Moore store location), 351 Loucks Road, York, PA 17404 LEBANON COUNTY: 1745 Quentin Road #7699 (former K-Mart location), Lebanon, PA 17042

Other locations will be shared as agreements are finalized, WellSpan said. Appointment scheduling will be announced when available. Opening dates will depend on vaccine allocation from the PA Department of Health.

“We know opening larger vaccination sites is just one strategy in expanding access to vaccine,” said Roxanna Gapstur, PhD, RN, President and CEO of WellSpan. “We remain committed as a trusted partner in providing equitable access using a variety of strategies to meet the needs of all people in our communities. The milestone of 100,000 vaccines demonstrates the power of WellSpan’s commitment to every member of our community who wishes to receive a vaccine.”

The health system’s existing vaccination sites, located at its hospitals and medical practices, will continue to operate, in addition to the new sites announced Thursday and the vaccination site opening in Lancaster County at the Park City Mall complex – a partnership between Lancaster County and four health systems (WellSpan, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health and UPMC).