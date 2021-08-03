Appointment registration to open for mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Lancaster

After weeks of planning, the mass vaccination site in Lancaster County is set to open to the public on March 10.

LANCASTER, Pa. — After weeks of planning, the mass vaccination site in Lancaster County is set to open to the public on Wednesday.

Over the weekend and into the start of the week, over 150 employees have been going through training, as they prepare for the site to open.

Registration could open as early as Monday to make appointments.

According to officials they are doing last minute testing and wrapping up training before registration for appointments can go live. They cant stress enough, the importance of registering first otherwise, you can't make an appointment.

Over 200 chairs are set up where people can receive their vaccines at one time.

Lancaster County officials continue to fight for a sizable amount of vaccine doses. However, they still haven't received any confirmation from the Pennsylvania Department of Health regarding a number of doses.

Thanks to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, when the site opens to the public on Wednesday the vaccine supply will come from them.

Appointments are still going to depend on supply, and officials say you must register first before you can schedule an appointment.

The online registration and call center will go live before Wednesday. Officials will notify the public when the site goes live on VaccinateLancaster.org.

They will not be accepting walk-ins, and every vaccine will be used.

Despite their goal to vaccinate 6,000 patients per day the site will open slower than expected, until they receive more doses. Appointment availability will depend on their supply.

The site is set to open to the public at 7:00 a.m., on Wednesday. It will remain open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. daily, until June.

You can find more info about the vaccine distribution in Lancaster here.