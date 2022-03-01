Masks no longer required in Lancaster County court facilities

Masks are no longer required to be worn in the Lancaster County courthouse, district courts, or any other court-related facilities.

Masks are no longer required to be worn in the Lancaster County courthouse, district courts, or any other court-related facilities, according to an administrative order issued Monday.

A mask requirement had been in place since August.

Individuals may choose to wear a mask at any time, however. Also, the court advised anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19, anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or anyone who has been recently exposed to someone with COVID-19, should still wear a mask in court facilities, per CDC guidelines.

This announcement comes in light of the CDC updating their community recommendations on Feb. 25. The agency released a new tool to help communities in each state decide what best measures to take based on a low, medium, or high community transmission.

Lancaster County is now identified as an area of low community transmission, according to current CDC data.

President Judge David Ashworth, who issued the order, also advised that county and district court judges should continue to use technology whenever possible in criminal and civil proceedings.