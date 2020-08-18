Departments of Education, Health update guidance for students & staff wearing masks in school

Students and staff will be required to wear face coverings at all times, but are given room for removal of masks and breaks.

The Pennsylvania Departments of Education and Health have updated their guidance for when students and staff must wear and are able to remove face coverings during school.

Masks are to be worn at all time during school, but updated guidance has given room for removal and breaks.

Now, the departments says schools may allow students and staff to remove face coverings under three circumstances.

Masks can also be removed when eating or drinking when spaced at least 6 feet apart or when wearing a face-covering creates an unsafe condition in which to operate equipment or execute a task.

Face coverings can be removed when students are at least 6 feet apart during “face-covering breaks” that last no longer than 10 minutes.

According to the Department of Health, a “face covering” means a covering of the nose and mouth that is secured to the head with ties, straps, or loops over the ears or is wrapped around the lower face.

The order requiring universal face coverings in school applies to all students, staff and visitors age two and older while in school entities, including public K-12 schools, brick and mortar and cyber charter schools, private and parochial schools, and those in career and technical centers.

It remains in effect until further notice.

Those with a disability documented in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act or IDEA will be exempt from the wearing of a face covering in school.

Coaches, athletes and spectators must wear face coverings unless they are outdoors and can consistently maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet, according to the Department of Health.