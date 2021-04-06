Cumberland County Community Vaccination Clinic to permanently close on June 11, county says

Residents with pending second dose appointments after June 11 will be notified by the Quality Care Pharmacy to reschedule at one of the retail locations.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Note: The video is from March 31.

The Cumberland County Community Vaccination Clinic will close its doors for good next Friday, the county announced.

Appointments are still available for the final week of the clinic for residents who have not yet been vaccinated, according to the county. Those who still wish to scheduled a vaccine appointment can register at Quality Care Pharmacy for an appointment at the pharmacy on Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, or any convenient provider across the county.

Residents with pending second dose appointments after June 11 will be notified by the pharmacy to reschedule at one of the retail locations, the county said.

As of June 2, the county said, a total of 56,455 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered, with an average of five shots per minute.

The Cumberland County Commissioners and Department of Public Safety partnered with Quality Care Pharmacy to establish a vaccination clinic at the U-Haul Storage Facility in South Middleton Township on March 5, the county said.

Since then, there have been 43 clinics, and will complete operations with 47 clinic days. More than 2,010 volunteers staffed the clinics, from local organizations throughout the county.