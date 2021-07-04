COVID-19 vaccination appointments available at Cumberland County's Community Vaccination Center

The clinic has availability on Friday, Saturday, and Monday, the county said. Individuals who are in the 1C phase can begin getting vaccines on April 12.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland County Communications Office announced Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available at the county's Community Vaccination Clinic in South Middleton Township.

The clinic is located at the U-Haul building on 1180 Walnut Bottom Road, the county said.

For individuals who do not have internet access, and would like to schedule appointments call 717.918.9880, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.