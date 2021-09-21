Central Dauphin School District implements new attendance policy for football games at Landis Field

Central Dauphin has missed its last two games due to COVID-19 concerns in and around its program.

After the Central Dauphin football team missed its last two football games due to the number of COVID-19 cases in and around the program, the CD School District announced a new policy regarding attendance to football games at Landis Field.

The policy is being implemented "to continue to protect the health and safety of our students and our community," the school district said Tuesday in a letter to the CD community.

In order to attend home game at Landis Field, the school district said, attendees must:

Be 18 years of age or older

Be a child or student less than 18 years of age accompanied by a parent or guardian

Be a high school student (grades 9-12) with a student ID or sports pass from either CD East High School or CD High School

Be a high school student (grades 9-12) with a student ticket issued by the visiting team prior to the game

The policy is effective immediately.

The Rams are scheduled to visit Chambersburg Friday night, the first of two consecutive road games on their schedule.

CD's next game at Landis Field is Friday, Oct. 8 against Carlisle.

The policy also applies to CD East High School, which also plays its home games at Landis Field. The Panthers host State College Friday night and Cumberland Valley on Oct. 1.

CD East has been able to play its full schedule of games so far this season. The Panthers have a 3-1 record.

The Rams (1-1) have missed their last two football games due to COVID-19. Their game against Manheim Township at Landis Field on Sept. 6 was called off, as was their scheduled home game against Harrisburg last Friday.