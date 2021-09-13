Central Dauphin cancels Friday night's football game with Harrisburg due to rising number of COVID-19 cases

It's the second straight week that CD has been forced to cancel its football game. Last week, the Rams' game at Manheim Township was called off due to COVID-19.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — For the second straight week, Central Dauphin High School has been forced to cancel a football game due to rising COVID-19 numbers at the school.

The Rams' Mid-Penn Commonwealth Conference game with Harrisburg, set for Friday night, is off, the school district announced Monday.

"Due to the number of COVID-19 cases and the continued impact on the CDHS football team, the Central Dauphin School District is canceling the CDHS football game against Harrisburg scheduled for Friday, September 17, 2021," the school district said Monday. "This decision, which was made after consulting with the Department of Health and the District Physician, was a difficult one but is necessary to protect the health and safety of our student athletes and our community."

The school district said it will re-evaluate the football program's status next week.

No other teams are affected by the decision, nor is Central Dauphin's day-to-day instruction at the school, the district said.

Last week, CD was forced to postpone its non-conference game at Manheim Township, which had been set for last Saturday. Since Harrisburg's game with Bishop McDevitt was also canceled due to COVID-19 numbers at McDevitt, the Cougars quickly added Manheim Township to their schedule.

Harrisburg defeated Township 20-17 in overtime.

CD's official statement on Friday night's cancellation: