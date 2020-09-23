Central Dauphin School District bans spectators from all football and volleyball games

CD said state COVID-19 limitations on crowd sizes affect all fall sports, but have the biggest impact on football and volleyball, prompting its ban on spectators.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Central Dauphin School District announced Wednesday that, due to state COVID-19 safety measures that limit the number of people at gatherings, all spectators will be banned at football and volleyball games this fall.

While Governor Tom Wolf's order affects all fall sports, the school district said, it has the greatest impact on football and volleyball, which prompted the district to prohibit all spectators for those sports.

"Unfortunately, given the governor’s restrictions, all spectators are prohibited from attending football and volleyball games," the district said in a press release. "The current limited spectator numbers will only accommodate home and visiting teams, a limited number of band members, cheerleaders, security staff, essential staff, district staff and media."

At football games, fans will be prohibited from entering Landis Field and from standing near the fence surrounding the stadium, the school district said. Tailgating on campus will also not be permitted.

The Central Dauphin campus will close at 5:30 p.m. on game days and police will be there to enforce the closure so that the school does not exceed the 250-person limit, the school district said.

No other vehicles will be permitted on school property, according to the district.

All other fall sports will also need to comply with the state restrictions, but spectators will be permitted -- so long as they can be accommodated within the 25-person limit for indoor activities and the 250-person limit on outdoor games, the district said.

The school district said it is working on a plan to live stream its football games and other sporting events.

"All of us at the District understand that these limitations are frustrating and disappointing for many," the school district said. "We are working to find a way to broadcast our football games and other sporting events to allow students, families, and the community to enjoy the accomplishments of and cheer on our student athletes. More information will be coming on this exciting development."