Boiling Springs High School closed until December 1 due to COVID-19 cases

Hello Bubbler School Community,



This message is to share an important announcement for students, parents, and employees at Boiling Springs High School. The high school will be closed for face-to-face learning until Tuesday, December 1, 2020. All BSHS students should follow their remote learning schedule through Wednesday, November 25, 2020.



The high school building will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, November 16th and 17th, for intensive cleaning. All BSHS employees will be working from home on Monday and Tuesday. However, the BSHS office will reopen on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.



At this point in time, the high school has 6 confirmed, positive COVID cases, and there are rumors of other confirmed, positive cases. The closure of the building is a preventative measure due to the confirmed, positive cases, as well as those rumored to be positive. I strongly urge all parents and students to report when there is a confirmed, positive case.



We have been working on our remote learning plan, The Go Bubbler Plan, throughout the summer and the beginning of this school year. I believe that you will be pleasantly surprised by the improvements that we have made from the suggestions given from parents, teachers, and students after we finished the 2019-2020 school year in remote learning. Please take time to check out the remote learning link above.



We appreciate your continued support of all of our Bubblers (Faculty, Staff, Administrations, and most importantly, our students).



With sincere appreciation,



Dr. Matt Strine, Superintendent of Schools