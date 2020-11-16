Carlisle School District closes all school buildings and goes online due to COVID-19 cases

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Carlisle School District is closing all school buildings through Monday, Nov. 30 and will shifting to online learning due to COVID-19 cases, school officials announced Sunday.

The superintendent says the district has had 10 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 with several more pending test results with multiple symptoms of the virus.

"We recognize this short-term closure impacts our families. It is our goal that by closing buildings for two weeks and shifting to remote learning, we will be able to reduce the number of cases in our District and our overall community," superintendent Christina Spielbauer said in a release.