East Pennsboro Area School District closes buildings until Dec. 1 due to COVID-19 cases

The district will shutter its school buildings until December 1 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the district.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from November 10.

East Pennsboro Area School District has announced that it will keep its buildings closed until December 1 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the district.

East Pennsboro Area School District superintendent Dr. Donna Dunar made the announcement in a letter on the school district's website.

The letter reads:

Dear EPASD Families,

Over the past week, our district was notified of a significant increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our school district.

As a result of the increase, all of our school buildings will be closed tomorrow, November 16th, and will reopen December 1st, pending the status of COVID-19 community and district spread. This decision is in compliance with the PA Department of Education and the PA Department of Health guidelines.

During the closure, we will enter all remote learning, the Level I model. We have planned for this scenario and are ready to make the transition immediately. We will begin the virtual learning model for all students tomorrow.

A separate message concerning food and nutrition services will be relayed shortly.

Please remember that returning to in-person learning is a community effort. We ask that everyone do their part by wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, limit gathering sizes (especially during the upcoming holiday weekend) and frequently washing hands.

Please know that we are closely monitoring this situation and will provide you with the latest information. As always, the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families is our top priority.

If you have questions, please contact your child’s teacher or program supervisor.

Be safe and be well,

Dr. Donna Dunar

EPASD Superintendent